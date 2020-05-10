Lily Collins (the Audrey Hepburn modern) gives you with the looks that will look good at 20, 30 and 40

Lily Collins he has earned the recognition of the academy and has had the captive audience for the incredible projects in which it has been wrapped up, that adds to its boldness at the time the outfits… and not say the comparisons that have been made with Audrey Hepburn. These have got to the point that Variety he has spoken of the possibility of making a television series about the early life of this actress (next to one of the creators behind one of the most successful series currently: Young Pope)… and, of course, added to this is its unique style.

The actress has walked through the streets of Paris (where it is currently shooting the film Emily) and has done so with two looks that show us a few valuable lessons mix & match, proving that although the little blacks dress of Audrey Hepburn is the king of the classics, it is worth to show interesting combinations in the present day.

A couple of these were shown by the French capital, where he currently is filming a movie – while the world prays that you will feature in the next series that will take the life of Audrey Hepburn-.

Dress girly + accessories that attract attention

Lily Collins showed that a outfit who is wearing a dress that has a black background with flowers not only is perfect for half-time, but that is the perfect excuse to combine it with a belt XL punk-inspired (that in addition is perfect to define the waist), along with a few shoes pink… yes pink, because while less go unnoticed, the better.

Yes, this combo highlights that sometimes, the only thing that you need to dare a little are the accessories. And no, it is not necessary to be discussed between the maximalism or minimalism, it is enough to know what will be the accessories, as well as the colors in which they ought to come to create an outfit so timeless that you can wear for the next 20 years, don’t you think?

Print + print + print= success

Who would say that the snake print, cities, and letters would be so good?! The styling for both, without a doubt, it is the loose hair with waves surfing slightly marked (although you could also opt for a chignon undone). Although, of course, the trick of bringing many prints is to know where to put each thing.

Yes, the most bohemian in the upper part of the body while the snake is in the part that you want to style, and of course, let the touch of the letters, (that what is true is that yes, lean) to the end. On the other hand, in addition to this, choose a color dynamic to make harmony with each other, such as red, green and blue… sounds unusual, but no less correct.

Yes, stamping, more stamping makes everything to achieve a certain harmony as long as they have some colors in common: in this case are the greens, which are carried on the three pieces of this set, because otherwise, it seems that you put the first thing that you found in your closet… and who wants that?