Lily Collins captivates with dress multicolour at the premiere of ‘Tolkien’

The actress Lily Collins dazzled in the premiere of the film Tolkienin Los Angeles, California.

The celebrity, 30 years of age, looked spectacular adorned in a dress with a top clear blue halter neckline and a shimmering skirt, multicolor with shades of purple, red, blue and gold.

The dress, hand made, form part of the collection SS19 couture Ronald van der Kempand the makeup and hair was designed by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Photo: AFP

The daughter of the singer Phil Collins combined the outfit with a waist belt metallic waistband and a brooch of the same style around the chongo high with which you comb your hair your hair chestnut.

The british actress he has had prominent roles in Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, To the Bone and Rules Don’t Apply.

Lily Collins came to the screening with her co-star Nicholas Hoult, who wore a suit in pastel pink with tennis shoes of the same tone and a white shirt.

Photo: Reuters

The film Tolkien it tells the story of the writer JRR Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Since the loss of his parents when he was a child, his experience in the First World War and the way in which he met his wife Edith Brattperformed by Collins.

The tape biographical is directed by the director Dome Karukoski and you will come to the cinemas americans this Friday.

Look in the gallery above the best looks of Lily Collins.

