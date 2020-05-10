Layla Michaels as a Harbinger in Crisis on Infinite Earths, Images from the Set

Audrey Marie Anderson as Layla Michaels/Harbinger in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Image: ComicBook.com/Warner Bros. TV/The CW

Do not forget that You are in the world of the HEROES OF PAPER. The actress Audrey Marie Anderson (The Walking Dead) has appeared as Layla Michaels in the Arrowverse. The director of A. R. G. U. S. (Advanced Research Group United Support), is the wife of John Diggle/Spartan (David Ramsey), mother of Sara Diggle (in the line of time pre-Flashpoint) and John Diggle Jr. (in the time line post-Flashpoint).

ComicBook.com (https://comicbook.com/dc/2019/10/02/crisis-on-infinite-earths-first-look-harbinger/) gives you the first look at Layla as a Harbinger in the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement: “Lyla Michaels as Harbinger is a key component of the Crisis on Infinite Earths original that we were determined to honor in our crossover. What makes this particularly satisfying for us is that we present to Lyla Michaels, and his code name Harbinger in Arrow Season 1”.

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in The New Teen Titans Annual #2 (September 1983), Layla was rescued by the Monitor when your family died from drowning in a shipwreck. Received powers and the access to the files as his loyal ally.

Some actors have been posting pictures from the set on social networks, being able to see on the most recent Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman (Earth-38), Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane (Earth-38), Tom Welling as Clark Kent (Smallville), Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak, Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/Flash, and Matt Ryan as John Constantine.

Included in the cast to LaMonica Garrett as the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Kevin Conroy (voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman: The Animated Series) as Bruce Wayne of the future, Burt Ward (Dick Grayson/Robin in Batman ’66) in a role that is not revealed, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash (Earth-90), Erica Durance as Lois Lane (Smallville), Osric Chau as Ryan Choi/The Atom and Ashley Scott as Helena Kyle/The Huntress (Birds of Prey).

These are the premiere dates for the series of DC Comics on The CW (united States): Batwoman (season 1, Sunday October 6), Supergirl (season 5, Sunday 6 October), The Flash (season 6, Tuesday 8 October), Arrow (season 8, Tuesday, 15 October), Black Lightning (season 3, Monday, 7 October). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season 5) will return to mid-season 2019-2020.

The dates of transmission for the Crisis on Infinite Earths: Supergirl (Sunday 8 December), Batwoman (Monday, December 9th, the special day), The Flash (Tuesday 10 December), Arrow (Tuesday 14 January 2020, a special schedule), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Tuesday 14 January 2020, with a special episode).

Harbinger in Crisis on Infinite Earths #3 (June 1985). Image: dc.fandom.com

Brandon Routh as Superman (Kingdom come) in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Image: Brandon Routh Instagram (@brandonjrouth).

Tom Welling as Clark Kent (Smallville), Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane (Earth-38) and Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent (Earth-38) on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Image: Elizabeth Tulloch Twitter (@BitsieTulloch).

Tyler Hoechlin as Superman (Earth-38) and Brandon Routh as Superman (Kingdom come) in the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Image: Brandon Routh Instagram (@brandonjrouth).

Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/Flash, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak on the set of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Image: Johnathon Schaech Twitter (@JohnSchaech).

The comics come to life on The CW.

