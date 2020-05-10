Kylie Jenner filled tattoo Stormi and so it looks small (VIDEO)

In the quarantine Kylie Jenner it seems that even having a home immense and thousands of things to be done inside, since many things are not enough but you always have to find a way of not getting bored and this has shown with Stormi, who was filled with tattoos and was fascinated, because so it looks small.

It seems that Kylie Jenner has taken advantage of a lot of this time at home to spend time with his daughter and though has always shown that he is aware of it and that yes he spends quality time with Stormi, this time by not being able to leave the house, is its main motif, and point-of-care, which is also a great challenge as a mom, having to entertain your children at times so difficult as those that are happening in the world.

And this time it distracted her filling of some temporary tattoos of water in the legs, with your favorite characters from Trolls, who Stormi is in love with and so he proved in his last birthday party with the theme of these characters. The celebrity took a video that shared their stories to see the excitement of your daughter and of course the small I was fascinated with their new tattoo that eye, remove with water.

Lately Kylie Jenner has received quite a few comments by his followers each time you post a photo of Stormi and is that in reality, it is not for small but for the things that the makes use, as a few days ago with some hoops that are worth more than our own life, with which he did anger many due to which these earrings were too heavy for it and it seems that now with tattoos not be wanting those who claimed for them even though they are of water, for children. At the end of the day Kylie knows how to educate Stormi and it is his daughter, so surely the comments are not something to worry about.