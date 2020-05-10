Kriss Jenner made contact with her ex-husband Rob Kardashian, thanks to a Hollywood Medium

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images



These days there are many reality shows on american television, and some turn out to be quite curious, even for the famous.

This is the case of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, a boy who possesses mental faculties paranormal allowing you to communicate with spirits from beyond.

Vivien Killilea/Getty images



The reality of Henry came to have more than two million viewers in their episodes because it focused on assisting the homes of some of the most famous celebrities as:

Megan Fox, Carmen Electra, Sofia Vergara and comedian Rebel Wilson, among many more.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



The popularity of the young grew quickly managed to make several seasons.

In one of them, had the opportunity to conduct a reading session with the queen of the clan Kardashian; Kris Jenner.

Tinseltown via Shutterstock



In 2016, the far-sighted 24-years attended as a guest at the mansion of Kris in Calabasas.

According to the information portal Mirror, to begin the activity, the manager of the Kardashians showed him some objects to Tyler.

Among them, a book of leather that belonged to his former partner Bruce Jenner, better known now as Caitlyn.

Getty Images



To the surprise of the woman of 64 years to hold a time the book, the star medium could tell you without hesitation about the death of Tyler, the older brother of Caitlyn, who lost his life in a car accident.

In addition, he said that both his brother as the father of former olympic player were together in another life.

Getty Images



The session did not end there as Tyler made connection with the first husband of Kris, Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer.

The seer mentioned that Robert asked him to say the word monkey, and gave him a curiosity to know if it had something to do with it.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images



Starstruck, Jenner said, ” yes, that animal is special because Robert had a stuffed monkey that was part of his childhood and now was in the possession of Kloé Kardashian.

Henry emphasized that Robert joked about your windows, when you flip them said that they were soon to change but that was something that only she knew.

AFP



As well as Jenner, the talented young man has put the emotions to flower of skin of other famous.

Do you would like to have a session of spiritual as well? We only need to know how much to charge and break the piggy bank.

You may be interested: