Kris Jenner and the emotional message for the birthday n°2 of his granddaughter Stormi | Kylie Jenner | Instagram | social networks | Travis Scott | the united States | Celebrity | nnda nnrt Fame

From the moment that the family Kardashian-Jenner rose to fame, the matriarch of the clan took the role of mother and manager. Kris Jenner not only is it known for the scandals in which she and her children are often involved, but also for being a great mom, and since a few years, grandmother.

The February 4, 2018, after a pregnancy secret, Kylie Jenner surprised everyone by announcing the birth of his daughter with the rapper Travis Scott: Stormi. The girl came into the world on 1 February and since that time stole the hearts of all his fans who have been witnesses through the social networks of the growth that it has experienced.

Today the small “Stormaloo” is two years old and the first to greet her publicly was his grandmother Kris Jenner, who left an emotional message on Instagram that has moved to her nearly 32 million followers.

“Happy second birthday to my beautiful and precious Stormi! You are a light so bright and so full of joy. Your smile and energy light up a whole room… I Appreciate every moment that we spent together, what a blessing you are! You are a big part of my heart and I love you to the Moon and back! Kisses and hugs, Lovey.”was the message that left to the small.

Stormi, instead of calling grandma Kris he has been given the nickname of “Lovey”, as he put it in the message. If you well, mother of the Kardashians-Jenner has always expressed that they did not have favoritism, his own family, and fans argue that it is Kylie the favourite daughter and thus her granddaughter’s favorite is Stormi.

In the last Christmas, grandma gave the little house toy two floors fully equipped and with a large balcony, becoming the favorite of not only Stormibut of all his grandchildren. Kylie Jenner recorded the great gift he received from his mother to his daughter in the vlog christmas that went up to his channel Youtube.

Kylie Jenner at walt Disney world

Kylie Jenner surprised fans with a tender video of Stormi on Instagram

