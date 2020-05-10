Known to the younger sister of Kris Jenner, that surgery to look like her

Kris Jenner knew how to create an empire of his family, the call mamager has achieved a success with their five daughters, who are always in the mouth of everyone either by their companies or some controversy. However, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner will not be saved from a scandal and proof of this is his younger sister.

Karen Houghton 61-year-old is the aunt of the popular clan and is not very far from the family tree because she is one of the members who has made the transformation most controversial of all. The younger sister of Kris surgery to look more like the mom Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob.

“Some angles of my face were not what I wanted. No one wants a double chin… I Wanted to be a little more beautiful,” said Houghton about it in an interview he gave in the year 2016.

The aunt of the Kardashian-Jenner feels a lot of pressure due to the reputation his family, however after the surgery he was very happy with the result and she loves to look as good as her older sister. “I look like my beautiful sister, I never thought I could,” he said.