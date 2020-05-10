Kim Kardashian and the emotional gift for Kris Jenner for Mother’s Day

Despite the fact that Mother’s Day is celebrated on may 10, Kim Kardashian decided to congratulate in advance, Kris Jenner, and also unveiled the emotional gift by this date so special.

Through your account on Instagram, socialite shared images of a photographic camera that was used decades ago to capture the moments of the wedding between her mom and Robert Kardashian.

In addition, he showed a photo album of that event, and also published an image which shows the amazing silhouette of Kris in a bikini, revealing that it was taken shortly after giving birth to her brother Rob.