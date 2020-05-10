Kiki Bertens, champion of the Madrid Open virtual – ContraRéplica

The tennis player Dutch Kiki Bertens endorsed his title and be proclaimed champion of the first tournament of the virtual, the Madrid Open, after defeating 6-1 in the final match to france’s Fiona Ferro.

Bertens was crowned in the edition 2019 of the Open de Madrid in the “Magic Box”, after defeating the two times champion, the Romanian Simona Halep in straight sets in a row, a double 6-4.

Due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, this year the tournament in madrid could not compete, so Kiki had to defend his title on-line, through a video game.

The Dutch did their own thing, passed the group stage without losing a match, beat in the quarterfinals to one of the strong contender, switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and, later, in the semi-finals of the Danish Caroline Wozniacki.

The number seven in the world in the ranking of the Women’s Association Tennis (WTA), reached the final match to a French woman who came to give the surprise by eliminating to the who is shaping up as one of the favorites for the title, the Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Kiki Bertens will be crowned at the tournament is virtual, and will take 150 thousand euros that will be donated in part or in full to their peers more affected by inactivity.

Drafting Notimex

Image Reuters