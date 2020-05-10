Katie Holmes speaks of the pros of having been a mom in your 20s

Katie Holmes he also told of the terrifying that is for her to raise a teenager in a world marked by hatred. “Of course I’m concerned about. There are so many bad news and hatred and things that have no meaning. The atmosphere around the world is frightening”.

The former wife of Tom Cruise refuses to give more details of his life in New York with Suri, who already has 13 years old, and in change did not have any problems in talking about how it is to have 40 years.

“It is interesting to have 40 because when you’re young, you think: ‘I’m Never going to be 40!” and then the day comes and is like “This is cool”. I keep doing the same things I’ve always done; I am happy in my career and I am excited by the projects that I will soon make a reality.”