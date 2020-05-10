Katie Holmes says goodbye to his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

After his break with the actor and singer Jamie Foxxthe movie star Katie Holmes, has begun to make changes in your life. One of them is the search of new horizons, far from its neighbor and former partner. It is for this reason that the actress has put for sale beautiful mansion in Los Angeles, California.

It is a stylish residence located in the exclusive neighborhood of Calabasas a little more than 2 thousand square meters it was acquired by Holmes in 2014 by 3.795 million dollars and is currently available in the market by 4.625 million dollars.

The house built in 2007 is european style contemporary and it is at the end of a short cul-de-sac in a community where they reside personalities as Gary Sinise, Ken Jeong, Travis Barker and some Kardashians.

The property includes the main residence and a guest house. Inside, the spacious foyer opens to a library on two levels that leads to the upper floor; the common spaces like the living room, the dining room and kitchen are flooded by natural light thanks to the large windows; and floors of dark wood and high ceilings provide a modern and elegant style.

Outside the property is complemented with a kitchen, outdoor dining area, a swimming pool with a hydro-massage bathtub, an area of bonfire, a sports court and a spa complex with a bonfire indented to provide a sense of privacy.

In terms of the facade and decoration you can see materials such as the stone, aged wood and dark tones of the marble.

Currently Katie Holmes resides in your penthouse in Chelsea, New York, which he bought in 2012 after his divorce with Tom Cruise.

