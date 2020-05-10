Katherine McNamara will be part of the cast regular in the last season – Arrow, ok – Spoiler Time

Our dear Katherine McNamara continues to triumph after playing Clary in Shadowhunters!

According to reports EW, The CW he has promoted the actress to be part of the cast regular for the eighth and final season of Arrow.

To McNamara saw it for the first time in the last season in the sequences of the apocalyptic future, giving life to a peleadora street with the pseudonym of Blackstar.

Later, it was revealed that this character was Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

Mia he joined a group of young vigilantes, formed by William (Ben Lewis), Zoe Ramirez (Andrea Sixtos) and Conor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones), to defeat the evil corporation Galaxy One and so to put some order in Star City.

In the eighth season, we will see these young guards trying to form a superhero team and struggling with what that means.

Previously we told you that Joseph David-Jones he had also been promoted to form part of the cast regular of the next delivery.