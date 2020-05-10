Katherine McNamara star in a spin-off of ‘Arrow’ as the daughter of Oliver Queen

The CW has announced that it’s developing a spin-off of ‘Arrow’ focused on the daughter of Oliver Queen, Mia Smoak. The series is set in a distant future, and the main role will be played by Katherine McNamara, who appeared for the first time as the character in a flash-forward in the year 2040.

McNamara starring in the series along with Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy, who previously performed different versions of Black Canary. The showrunner of ‘Arrow’, Beth Schwartz, co-write the pilot along with Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama.

We are therefore faced with a future new release of the particular Arrowverse of The CW, whose signature series to conclude officially the next year. Other series of this Arrowverse are ‘The Flash’ (with Grant Gustin as the protagonist), ‘Supergirl’ (with Melissa Benoist), ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ (with Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz,…) and the future ‘Batwoman’ (Ruby Rose).

The pilot episode of this new series already has the green light part of the channel, so soon we will have ms updates.