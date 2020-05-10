Kaia Gerber has a look of inspiration noventera in output with Pete Davidson

From several weeks ago rumor had it that Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were more than friends. The wave of speculation began after they were seen having dinner alone in a restaurant in New York and, after, together, in different places, such as in a recording session of the podcast of comedian in Brooklyn, which was attended by the daughter of Cindy Crawford. The suspicions of a possible romance is intensified when Davidson took a plane to visit Gerber in California.

This week the rumors came to an end and the couple confirmed that, indeed, they were certain. Between them something was happening. The model and the comedian is allowed to see in a village on the outskirts of New York seized the hand during a getaway.

Kaia and Pete came out of a market and were photographed by the paparazzi. Immediately, the image became viral. In it we see Kaia with a casual look of clear influences noventeras, a decade that definitely marks his style.

The 18-year-old wore a jacket of black leather that we have already seen, on several occasions, a sweater woven of white and yellow stripes and jeans, boot straight with small broken in your leg, military boots, black hand bag of the same color and a knitted beanie in color white.

For his part, Pete was going with a sweater, blue, jeans of the same color, tennis type talk and a big smile as I walked and talked with Kaia.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are walking holding hand in hand to the outskirts of New York city confirming their relationship. © Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Both looked comfortable and cute. Protected against the cold and looks cool and on-trend, at least her, so we suspect that there will be codes that will continue as a couple.

As many will know, Pete Davidson in 2018 starred in one of the romances most discussed in the mediahis fleeting engagement with Ariana Grande which ended shortly after he passed away Mac Miller, a former boyfriend of the singer. Davidson was recovered from the hand of actress Kate Beckingsale, 21 years older than him, however the relationship did not prosper. Recently, Pete was going out with the actress on the rise, Margaret Qualley, daughter of another famous of the entertainment industry, Andie MacDowell.

For its part, to Kaia Gerber is linked sentimentally with the model Wellington Grant after seeing them together on Valentine’s day, then strolling through Paris and sharing selfies on social networks.