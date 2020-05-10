Juan Manuel González – Review: ‘Tolkien’, with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins – Digital Freedom

Tolkien, biopic about the youth of the creator of the legendary Middle-Earth, has to solve a ballot more difficult than it seems. In times of Wikipedia, the film of the Finnish Dome Karukoski is to bring a plus of poetry and emotion to the pure information, to the story of the life of a subject, misfit and sensitive, as Frodo, seems to carry the weight of a mission that surpasses, that is torn between love and their own and indecipherable desires.

Story prebélico a “flashback” to the time that representation of the repressed reality which gave rise to the boundless fantasy of Tolkien (and also a couple of World Wars), the film Karukoski fails, however, in this transit when you tap suggest something more than the obvious. We are, without more, to the typical biopic british coated their professionalism, good intentions and yes, even talent, wasted in large part by a mediocrity coupled to the same correction. When his beloved Edith talks with Tolkien in a restaurant, and this will express your interest in the cadence of the language, she asks him to change the sound to represent a story. The film, unfortunately, passes over these abstractions that Tolkien managed to overcome with the mechanism of a biopic perfectly coded.

As a scrap of memories where reality and fantasy merge, the film begins with J. R. R. Tolkien caught in a trench the battle of the Somme. There Tolkien lost something more than the innocence, as much as the explosions, the mud and the blood supusiesen -at least according to the film – one of the last pushes necessary for the author to write the first sentence of The Hobbit. The memories of the protagonist, embodied by a solvent, Nicholas Hoult, lead us to his childhood, his friendship with (mainly) his good friend George Bache Smith and his relationship with Edith Bratt (Lily Collins, whose agent must be the same for Keira Knightley). Are minutes of footage reasonably entertaining, and tablets, definitely well played, but the romance of Karukoski’s no impact. It has to be the music of Thomas Newman’s contribution to this plus of emotion that the film desperately seeking.

Tolkien looks good and actually improves in its second half, once it enters the scene (albeit briefly) the excellent Derek Jacobi. But the trip to the fantasy that seems to propose is seen drowning in the clichés of the biopic, which Karukoski will scoring one-on-one. Some notes are interesting: how a liberated woman, Tolkien sees how to loose definitely your imagination; or, the confession of his friend George, obviously homosexual, a clueless Tolkien. Are highlights in a film that pays homage to its author, perhaps in a way that is too comfortable and worn out.