Jamie Lynn Spears meets with cast of Zoey 101 for the special episode, The Century of Torreon

Jamie Lynn Spears best known for her role of “Zoey” in the successful series of Nickelodeon, surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing a picture next to the cast of Zoey 101, which generated enthusiasm among the fans of the show in 2005.

The sister of Britney Spears has confirmed the return of cast integrated by Paul Butcher (Dustin), Sean Flynn (Chase), Kristin Herrera (Dana), Chris Massey (Michael), Erin Sanders (Quinn) and Matthew Underwood (Logan), although not for a continuation of the series, but for a special episode entitled All That, where you will make sketches, and in which also participate Victoria Justice.

“Surprise! All that and a bit more”, says the publication of the main character of Zoey 101.

For months, rumors about a possible reunion came to life after it was made viral a photograph of the actors of the program along with the director Dan Schneider.

Zoey 101 came to an end in the year 2008 after a total of four seasons with 65 episodes, so that their fans showed themselves to be happy before the announcement.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX6YeYT3ed8(/embed)