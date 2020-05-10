It is a shame for our talent

Concerned about the future of the up and coming talents in tennis Romanian Simona Halep made a call to action during a press conference held at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest invoking the lack of investment in sports around the country, balkan.

“I didn’t come here for me, but for the new generation. The new generation urgently needs infrastructure that is lacking in our country. We urgently need a sports hall to host all the matches of the Fed Cup,” said Halep.

Simona knows that tennis is not a sport so accessible and, therefore, requested support to help children practice the sport made it world-famous. “There are many children that need financial support, especially when it comes to tennis, is a sport expensive (…) Really do call for this cause, by an infrastructure in the tennis.

Tennis Romanian had many excellent results (…) it Is a pity that our talented Romanian do nothing, not make progress”, he emphasized, Simona. Great sports personalities Romanian as Ilie Năstase, world number one in the 1970s and five times winner of a Grand Slam, and Nadia Comăneci, the first athlete in taking a 10 in the Olympic Games.

The call to action, Simona Halep had almost immediate results. Ionuț Stroe, the Romanian minister of Youth and Sports has reacted positively to it and to the words of the other champions. “Your request is more than normal.

Unfortunately, in the past 7 years, this application was one-way. This time, they have someone to talk to. My door is always open”