Incredible physical change of a caretaker of the beach

It was one of the series most iconic of the 90s and the responsible of that many have an idealized image of the first responders who were responsible for ensuring the safety of the beaches. The watchmen of the beach he gave the small screen a few myths erotic as Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, and also other actresses such as Yasmine Bleeth.

The actress Yasmine Bleeth participated for three seasons in the srie ‘The baywatch’

Bleeth played for three seasons to the sensual Caroline Holdenand it was one of the most celebrated signings of a series that now has its replica as a film of long duration. The interpreter became one of the most well known faces and, why not say, more desired of the decade.

Is more, the magazine People included in 1995 in a list where, according to the publication, containing some of the most beautiful people in the world. Unfortunately, the success was not well assimilated by an actress who ended up involved – also as a consequence of any lack of affection – to addictions such as alcohol and narcotic substances, and he came to visit very detrimental to some of its filming.

Bleeth was fired from the series by his excesses, and his life plunged to the point of having a physical deterioration evident that now make it unrecognizable. She decided to enter voluntarily into the detox center, but unfortunately the result was not as expected.

In the most recent photographs of the actress can be seen as, in his 49 years, is completely deteriorated and it appears that you have earned 15 more years. On one occasion, he went on to state that "cocaine has become my partner, and my best friend." The consequences are all too obvious now to view and Yasmine Bleeth is kept away from the focus of the media.













Bleeth was cast in the iconic series by going to the filming very aggrieved









