I got to the autopilot mode

Simona Halep likes to take the greatest possible value from your practice sessions endless because you know the old saying ` practice makes perfect “, this mentality remains at the top of the WTA rankings since 2014.

The champion of Romanian origin pointed out the fluctuation of the shape that happens inevitably, especially among the best players. “People don’t understand that you can’t feel the tennis racket, the movement of the ball when you arrive, or the legs in the same way, every day, at the highest level.

“Halep said in your video again made by Banca Transilvania. However, the lack of practice is the main cause that triggers the ups and downs in the form of a player, as exemplified by Halep.

“I took a rest for two or three weeks and then, on the first day of practice, I didn’t touch any cone. It is something you have to practice. And now I hit two-three-four-in-one practice. ”

said Halep. And as the practice is sacred to Simona, it is not surprising that his place in the top 10 unbreakable. “In recent years, it seems that I came to the autopilot mode.

What you do in practice, you must also do so during the matches. It is not good to think that you have to treat them differently, ” said Simona Halep. “You get better each time. And I love that … when I see that I hit the ball bad, I just want to make 100-200 extra hits or even more, until I feel the ball is in my hand without the racquet, as if you were making the connection between me and the ball.

Until you feel that the ball is a part of me. Empty your mind through exercise. That’s why we practice with many repetitions. So I can say: “I’m shutting your eyes and I will give the nail on the head” Simona said.