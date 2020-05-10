“I didn’t understand anything of what was going on”

MADRID, 21 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

The secrets that hide Ford, and the park Westworld not only are a mystery for fans of the series, but also for their own protagonists. This time, it has been Evan Rachel Wood, the host, the Pains in the fiction, that supports not “understand anything” about what was happening in the second season the critically acclaimed HBO series, since “shot, without any order most of the time”.

“I had No idea what was happening in the second season. At all,” says the actress. Wood confesses that I was “so confused” as you could be any viewer trying to understand the convoluted series.

The american star says that “it was crazy to be an actor in the second season” of Westworld the roll without following a particular order, and chronological most of the time. “I don’t know very well how I feel about it“he confesses in an interview for Vulture.

The actress, nominated as best main actress drama in the next edition of the Emmy awards is not the only performer in the cast who does not understand everything that happens in the theme park Westworld. His partner Ed Harris (The Man in Black) and Anthony Hopkins (Ford), confessed to not understand everything that happens in the fiction.

Wood adds that she and Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) stopped to read the notices of filming. “We appeared (on the set) and wondered in which episode we were. That was the level,” he says. The actress adds that, despite such circumstances, managed to give credibility to their performances, “living the moment” in each scene that touched them roll.