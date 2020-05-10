How much raised Simona Halep for the fund against forest fires?

At the beginning of the swing, the australian, Simona Halep joined the trend and promised that he would donate $ 200 to the fund, australian aid against forest fires, every time that you discuss with your coach, Darren Cahill.

Now, when he ended the Australian Open, Cahill drew a line in the notebook, told how much you have to donate to Simona and the total amounted to $ 20,000. After donating the sum total of Halepa, promised to be more careful with his behavior, as he had a few nervous breakdowns during the Australian Open.

“I am pleased to announce that I have donated a total of $ 20,000 to the relief fund for forest fires. I’m going to be on my best behavior from now on, promises Darren Cahill ” Halep tweeted. Simona played 8 matches in Adelaide and Melbourne.

If we had to do the math part, she would have donated $ 2500 for each one of those games. That means about 12 disputes per game with Cahill, and that’s a bit too much. However, Halep said that give you more than you should.

“Well guys, you know that I love Australia, but they also know not to hit too many aces” So I want to help and my promise is this … every time you have a hard time Darren Cahill in my box during all my matches in Aus, donaré $ 200.

In this way recaudaré a lot more money, ” was the tweet from Halep through which he promised the donation. The next tournament Simona Halep are Dubai (17-22 February) and Doha (23-29 February).