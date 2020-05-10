How far apart? But oh no! Kris Jenner met with his younger sister | News

You can’t mention to Kris Jenner without making allusion to her role as matriarch of the Kardashian family’s most famous and glamorous of Hollywood. The celeb american has been instrumental in the success of their daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, who have managed to succeed in different areas from the fame they gained on the reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But beyond this media clan, the star of 64 years old has family members that don’t often feature in the headlines of the press, among them is his younger sister, Karen Houghton, who is a nurse. This woman, three years younger than Kris, it takes a life away from the spotlight and rarely be seen next to Jenner, which is why a lot has been said about alleged quarrels between them, or at least differences at the root of their contrasting life styles. In fact, at some point it was speculated that the celebrity television didn’t want the ‘normal life’ of her sister remains to be glamour at the popular clan Kardashian. These versions could not be more far from the reality and proof of this is the meeting at which both were present recently on the occasion of the celebrations of the end of the year. Natalie Zettel, daughter Karen and niece of Kris, who was revealed the pictures that immortalize this meeting, at which also present was her grandmother Mary Jo Campbelland your premium Kylie Jenner. Through his Instagram Storiesthe young man shared a postal family member in the that looked like posing to smiling Karen and Kris, embraced by his mother and by the daughters of each. As explained Natalie in his publication, the appointment was on the 15th of December, ten days before last Christmas, however, Jenner did not share details in their own social networks. This meeting happened three years after that Karen would give a lot to talk about when you undergo a facelift, with which, as she told herself, she wanted to look like famous older sister. “Certain angles of my face were not just what I wanted. No one wants a double chin”said before the cameras of the program Inside Edition, which documented the procedure. “I look to the beautiful Kris and I never thought I could!”he exclaimed.