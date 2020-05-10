Hilaria Baldwin, pregnant with her fifth child with Alec Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin you are in luck. The couple has announced that she is expecting her fifth child just five months after the yoga instructor, 36 years old, suffered a miscarriage for the second time in a single year.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with two of their children

(GETTY IMAGES)









“I’ll let the baby do the talking, because I can’t express what this sound makes us feel”, has written the wife of actor in Instagram, social network that has been broadcasting all of their pregnancies (and, therefore, also losses) in recent years, matter-of-factly.













“We have just received the great news that all is well and the pequeñajo is very healthy. I wanted to share this with you all. Here we go again,” he assured Hilaria in reference to this new moment of joy that invades his family after a few difficult months in which all have had to face the mourning for the baby that you lost the past month of November in the fourth month of gestation.

Now, in the images posted next to these words, Baldwin, Spanish birth, appears displaying his incipient gut during the ultrasound that has confirmed this new pregnancy for the couple, who is elated to be able to re-add a member to your family -to which the actor brought a daughter previous with Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin-.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, their first daughter and their two dogs

(Instagram of Hilaria Baldwin)



















Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, of 61 years, met in 2011 and married a year later. Today, they have four children together –Carmenof six years; Rafaelof four years; Leonardothree years and Romeoa year – and, now, after two bad experiences, have a fifth on the way.

The american actor Alec Baldwin (d), his wife Hilaria Thomas (r) and his daughter Carmen Gabriela

(PETER FOLEY – EFE)









This news of the new pregnancy the mallorcan is a ray of hope after a 2019 grim in the couple has had to contend with not one, but two losses. Months before this last miscarriage in November, in April of the same year, the instructor explained to us that she had lost the child that was on the way, which is why it is promised that if he ever came back to stay pregnant, “would share all the news” to try to “normalize the miscarriage and remove the stigma.”







