Hackers threaten to leak the secrets legal of famous artists

Legal issues private the most important artists in the world of music and film (Lady Gaga, Elton John, Robert DeNiro and Madonna, among others) are at risk of be exposed after an attack of ransomware against a firm of New York attorneys.

Grubman Shire and Meiselas Sacks they were attacked by REVIL ransomware (also known as Sodinokibi), who threatened them with filter up to 756 GB of stolen data. These include confidentiality agreements, telephone numbers, email addresses, correspondence personal, confidentiality agreements and more. It is not known how much they asked for the ransom, but you always pay in Bitcoin.

Cointelegraph saw the web site of the group of cybercriminals where published screenshots some legal contracts are of Madonna, Christina Aguilera, and system of records of the company.

Threat is real and proven

Brett Callow of the computer security company Emsisoftsaid that andl attack would bring very serious implicationsbecause these firms deal with information highly confidential on to their customers.

“Not only are bad news for the company; also puts the customers whose data have been exposed in danger of blackmail, phishing, identity theft and other types of fraud. In this case, REvil claims to have extracted a total of 756 GB of data “.

Callow described the screenshots leaked by the hackers as “the equivalent of a kidnapper who sends a little finger”.

The company represents “Who’s Who” Hollywood and several artists of the music industry, including: AC / DC, Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, KISS, U2, Madonna, Maroon 5, Robert De Niro, Elton John, John Mellencamp, Rod Stewart and Ricky Martin, Shania Twain, Kiss, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne and David Letterman.

He also represents companies as Facebook, Activision, iHeartMedia, IMAX, Sony, HBO and Vice Media, as well as athletes such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Sloane Stephens and Colin Kaepernick.

Just a warning … for now

“The data published up to now seem to be only a warning”said Callow. “If the company does not pay, published the data that the hackers have been obtained, probably in parts, to increase gradually the pressure.”

REvil has already attacked to Travelex, 10x Genomics, Brooks International, Kenneth Cole, and the National Eating Disorders Association and has filtering information for each one. Travelex paid $2.3 million to recover your files.

The threat to disclose the secrets of a company it has become a method increasingly popular group of ransomware to put pressure on the companies and get paid.

It was popularized by the group Mazethat complied with the threats at the end of last year, revealing confidential information the security company Allied Universal then that you do not pay.

Cointelegraph got in contact with Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks to get feedback, but until now has not received a response.

