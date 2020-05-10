Gua Sha: the roller millennial who is freaking out to the celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner and Emilia Clarke are some of the famous who use this roller millennial in your routine: the Gua Sha.

Is that according to the experts of the cosmetics on their face is truly effective. The same est composed by two parts, a ms grande aimed at areas such as mandbulas, pmulos and front, and other ms small area of the nose and the contour of the eyes.

Apparently, this tool, desired by the celebrities, was already in the vanities of the women of the nobility in china for two thousand years, for its revitalization properties of muscles of the face, slow down the aging process or cure of the stress.

A trendy natural and ancestral claim to the famous and whose technics have decided to learn the facialistas ms prestigious to include it in their range of treatments.

What is the benefit of using it?

The Gua Sha performs massage linfticos in the face prior to apply the products, to enhance its effect and stimulate the circulation sangunea in the face. For its carrying out, besides the hands, the roller of jade becomes one of the main allies.

These rollers stimulate natural collagen of the skin and the system linftico, delaying aging, improving the appearance of skin and reducing the lines of utterance, explained in a video through Instagram the facialista Ling Chan, in charge of caring faces mediticos as the supermodel Miranda Kerr or Behati Prinsloo.

The technique Gua Sha is performed with mineral planes of a semicircular shape, designed to conform to the shape of the face, which, as its name suggests, the zest in upward strokes to promote the circulation sangunea.

Can be quartz or jade, these flat stones are promising, according to details Melissa Wood, head of training, nutrition and lifestyle of several celebrities in new york, a few effects similar to those of btox, acquired in a natural way by means of the activation of the muscles of the face, as detailed in one of your vdeos explanatory.

Also using a video from Youtube, the supermodel of victoria’s Secret Romee Strijd, explained for fifteen minutes the benefits of Gua Sha on a routine that takes place on a daily basis. A new fashion based on a tool-old is positioned as the beauty trend of the moment.