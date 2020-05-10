Golden globes 2020: these are the main nominees for the awards of film and television Hollywood

That day is the ceremony of the edition 77 of the awards granted by the selected Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood (HFPA, for its acronym in English).

“Story of a marriage” directed by Noah Baumbach took six nominations, while “The irish”, the drama of gánsters starring Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, and directed by Martin Scorsese won five nominations. Both films are produced by Netflix.

In television, the series Chernobyl stayed with four nominations.

The mixed reactions generated by the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix, and the critically acclaimed

We also highlight the multiple nominations for movies like “Joker” and “once Upon a time in Hollywood”.

The film “Pain and glory“, the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, took two nominations, including best dramatic actor for Antonio Banderas.

While, lto cuban actress Ana de Armas she was also nominated as best actress in a comedy for her role in the film “Knives Out”.

The Golden Globes mark the start of the awards season in Hollywood, and are considered a thermometer for the race towards the Oscars.

The gala will be celebrated next Sunday 5 January at the Beverly Hilton hotel of The Ámngeles, with the actor and comedian-british Ricky Gervais as a presenter for the fifth time.

The awards are given in 25 categories, 14 for films and 11 for television.

The first ceremony of the awards took place in 1944 at the headquarters of the production company 20th Century Fox.

These are the nominees in the main categories:

Best film (drama)

The irish

Story of a marriage

1917

Joker

The two popes

Best film (musical or comedy)

Dolemite is my name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The irish

Quentin Tarantino, once Upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory

Adam Driver, the Story of a marriage

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The two popes

Best actress in a drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, The story of a marriage

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, once Upon a time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Best Screenplay

The irish

Parasite

Story of a marriage

Once upon a time in Hollywood

The two popes

Best actress comedy or musical

Awkwafina, The farewell

Ana de Armas, Knive Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, ‘ Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, once Upon a time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The two popes

Joe Pesci, The irish

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The report

Laura Dern, the Story of a marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Hustler

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best animated film

Frozen II

How to train your dragon III

The lion king

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best film non-English-speaking

The farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best song

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

Spirit, The lion king

Stand Up, Harriet

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Best television series (drama)

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best television series (comedy)

Barry

Fleabag

The method Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The political

Best tv actor (drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best tv actress (drama)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Eating, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best tv actor (musical or comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The method Komisky

Ben Platt, The political

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best tv actress (musical or comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best miniseries or TV movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best actor in a miniseries or movie for TV

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a miniseries or movie for TV

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a miniseries or movie for TV

Alan Arkin, The method Kominsky

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for TV