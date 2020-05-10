Golden globes 2020: these are the main nominees for the awards of film and television Hollywood

That day is the ceremony of the edition 77 of the awards granted by the selected Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood (HFPA, for its acronym in English).

“Story of a marriage” directed by Noah Baumbach took six nominations, while “The irish”, the drama of gánsters starring Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, and directed by Martin Scorsese won five nominations. Both films are produced by Netflix.

In television, the series Chernobyl stayed with four nominations.

  • The mixed reactions generated by the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix, and the critically acclaimed

We also highlight the multiple nominations for movies like “Joker” and “once Upon a time in Hollywood”.

The film Pain and glory“, the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, took two nominations, including best dramatic actor for Antonio Banderas.

While, lto cuban actress Ana de Armas she was also nominated as best actress in a comedy for her role in the film “Knives Out”.

trophies from the Golden Globe

The Golden Globes recognize television and film production

The Golden Globes mark the start of the awards season in Hollywood, and are considered a thermometer for the race towards the Oscars.

The gala will be celebrated next Sunday 5 January at the Beverly Hilton hotel of The Ámngeles, with the actor and comedian-british Ricky Gervais as a presenter for the fifth time.

The awards are given in 25 categories, 14 for films and 11 for television.

The first ceremony of the awards took place in 1944 at the headquarters of the production company 20th Century Fox.

These are the nominees in the main categories:

Best film (drama)

  • The irish
  • Story of a marriage
  • 1917
  • Joker
  • The two popes

Best film (musical or comedy)

  • Dolemite is my name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for his role in “Joker”

Best director

  • Martin Scorsese, The irish
  • Quentin Tarantino, once Upon a time in Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker

Best actor in a drama

  • Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
  • Adam Driver, the Story of a marriage
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The two popes

Best actress in a drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, The story of a marriage
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a musical or comedy

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, once Upon a time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Al PAcino in The Irishman

Al Pacino plays Jimmy Hoffa in The irish and was nominated for his role

Best Screenplay

  • The irish
  • Parasite
  • Story of a marriage
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • The two popes

Best actress comedy or musical

  • Awkwafina, The farewell
  • Ana de Armas, Knive Out
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, ‘ Late Night
  • Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette

Best supporting actor

  • Brad Pitt, once Upon a time in Hollywood
  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
  • Al Pacino, The irishman
  • Anthony Hopkins, The two popes
  • Joe Pesci, The irish

Best supporting actress

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The report
  • Laura Dern, the Story of a marriage
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustler
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Scene of the series

Although it takes certain artistic licenses, it is considered that the series “Chernobyl,” is quite faithful to what happened in 1986. It received four nominations at the Golden Globe

Best animated film

  • Frozen II
  • How to train your dragon III
  • The lion king
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Best film non-English-speaking

  • The farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best song

  • Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
  • Spirit, The lion king
  • Stand Up, Harriet
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Best television series (drama)

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Best television series (comedy)

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The method Kominsky
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The political

Best tv actor (drama)

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose

Best tv actress (drama)

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Eating, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best tv actor (musical or comedy)

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Michael Douglas, The method Komisky
  • Ben Platt, The political
  • Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best tv actress (musical or comedy)

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to me
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Best miniseries or TV movie

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Best actor in a miniseries or movie for TV

  • Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The spy
  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best actress in a miniseries or movie for TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Mirren, Catherine the great
  • Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best supporting actor in a miniseries or movie for TV

  • Alan Arkin, The method Kominsky
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for TV

  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl
  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable

BBC World



