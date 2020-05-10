Golden globes 2020: these are the main nominees for the awards of film and television Hollywood

That day is the ceremony of the edition 77 of the awards granted by the selected Association of the Foreign Press of Hollywood (HFPA, for its acronym in English).
“Story of a marriage” directed by Noah Baumbach took six nominations, while “The irish”, the drama of gánsters starring Robert de Niro and Al Pacino, and directed by Martin Scorsese won five nominations. Both films are produced by Netflix.
In television, the series Chernobyl stayed with four nominations.
We also highlight the multiple nominations for movies like “Joker” and “once Upon a time in Hollywood”.
The film “Pain and glory“, the Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, took two nominations, including best dramatic actor for Antonio Banderas.
While, lto cuban actress Ana de Armas she was also nominated as best actress in a comedy for her role in the film “Knives Out”.
The Golden Globes mark the start of the awards season in Hollywood, and are considered a thermometer for the race towards the Oscars.
The gala will be celebrated next Sunday 5 January at the Beverly Hilton hotel of The Ámngeles, with the actor and comedian-british Ricky Gervais as a presenter for the fifth time.
The awards are given in 25 categories, 14 for films and 11 for television.
The first ceremony of the awards took place in 1944 at the headquarters of the production company 20th Century Fox.
These are the nominees in the main categories:
Best film (drama)
- The irish
- Story of a marriage
- 1917
- Joker
- The two popes
Best film (musical or comedy)
- Dolemite is my name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best director
- Martin Scorsese, The irish
- Quentin Tarantino, once Upon a time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
Best actor in a drama
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
- Adam Driver, the Story of a marriage
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The two popes
Best actress in a drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, The story of a marriage
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor in a musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin, JoJo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, once Upon a time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Best Screenplay
- The irish
- Parasite
- Story of a marriage
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- The two popes
Best actress comedy or musical
- Awkwafina, The farewell
- Ana de Armas, Knive Out
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, ‘ Late Night
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d you go, Bernadette
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt, once Upon a time in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The irishman
- Anthony Hopkins, The two popes
- Joe Pesci, The irish
Best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The report
- Laura Dern, the Story of a marriage
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustler
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best animated film
- Frozen II
- How to train your dragon III
- The lion king
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best film non-English-speaking
- The farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best song
- Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
- Spirit, The lion king
- Stand Up, Harriet
- Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Best television series (drama)
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best television series (comedy)
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The method Kominsky
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The political
Best tv actor (drama)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best tv actress (drama)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Eating, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best tv actor (musical or comedy)
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Michael Douglas, The method Komisky
- Ben Platt, The political
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best tv actress (musical or comedy)
- Christina Applegate, Dead to me
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best miniseries or TV movie
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best actor in a miniseries or movie for TV
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best actress in a miniseries or movie for TV
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the great
- Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best supporting actor in a miniseries or movie for TV
- Alan Arkin, The method Kominsky
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for TV
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable