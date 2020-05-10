Fotonotica – McKayla Maroney – Barack Obama

Joginder Mishra
The olympic medallist McKayla Maroney has become famous, not for his silver medal in the Olympic Games of London where a single failure aside from the gold in the final, but by the gesture of his mouth twisted on the podium. She herself stated that “I was just angry with myself for having failed.”

The world champion of jump 2011 along with her fellow olympic team of gymnastics dubbed ‘The five fierce’ visited Barack Obama in the oval office where the president of United States had no qualms in twisting mouth and comment: “I also wear this face at least once a day.”

That gesture so characteristic of Maroney began to spread through the network with a multitude of mounts with the phrase ‘I’m not impressed’. The gymnast has become a ‘celebrity’ to invite you to an endless number of tv shows, ‘talk shows’ and was part of the jury Miss America. In addition he has also made appearances as an actress in the series ‘Hart of Dixie’. The beverage company, 7up also has been asked to be your image: just repeat the gesture that has made so famous.

Maroney with the twisted gesture on the podium at the London 2012


Photomontage with Mother Teresa of Calcutta


McKayla Maroney in the contest of Miss America


Photomontage as Mona Lisa


The gymnast us with your trainer


The five ferocious of the U.s. olympic team


Photo montage with a player of the NFL that you always pray before you start a match


Photo montage of McKayla Maroney with Neil Armstrong


