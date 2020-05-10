For Lily Collins, the life of Tolkien seems like a fairy tale

When and how was your first encounter with the world of Tolkien? And taking advantage of the literary theme, you are doing the role of Fantine in the new version of “Les Miserables” of Victor Hugo: why is it so durable that character?

-Well, ironically film “Tolkien” and immediately did “Bundy” and a week after I did the role of Fantine. They were about eight months old and I making characters different from fantasy to loving and then to be a person very confused, but knowing the quality of Dome (director Dome Karukoski) that had the right perspective, and that I could get both the romantic side and fantasy-based physically in the war, but to me, I only needed to know that it was a true story.

True story, but not complete, right?

-The truth is that they were in love and she had been promised to another person and this man met with Tolkien. Took tea with the two and the other withdrew from the commitment. That incident is not reflected in the film. She and Tolkien were orphans, they met and fell in love at the same time. It seems like a fairy tale but it was true.

How was your first encounter with the world of Tolkien?

-I loved the work of Tolkien because I love fantasy since I understood what that word meant and that was when I saw “Lord of the Rings” (2001) and “The Hobbit” (2012) and they completed all my cravings to watch movies. I probably had more or less 10 years of age knowing those stories and the respective movies. The director Peter Jackson did an amazing job. These six movies are only one face of the books. If you actually read those books, there is much more to deepen and filming more movies.

How is Nicholas Hoult, its companion star, when not participating in scenes of “Tolkien”?

-It does so many nonsense (laughter). You make me ask that question because certainly as I speak to him. It is incredibly gentle. It is not only with you, what is with all the people already is a member of the cast or not, with the driver, with the that serves the coffee, all. It is a human being that cares. It is also the first on the suits of fashion. His pants are spotless. I don’t think that there is something hidden in his personality. It is very open. For me was a welcome surprise because it freshens the atmosphere when he speaks.