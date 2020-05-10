First photo from the filming of the 8th and final season

MADRID, 12 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

The stars of The CW return to work. Both Supergirl and The Flash have already begun production of their new season, and now it is the turn of Arrowhas begun filming its eighth and last delivery.

Stephen Amell he shared an image celebrating the start of production of new episodes. “One last time”, wrote the actor, along with a photo of a clapperboard. Directed by James Bamford, the episode will be the first of the last batch of ten chapters.

At the end of the seventh season, Oliver Queen was with the almighty The Monitor, preparing the ground for the next crossover of the Arrowversoentitled Crisis on the Infinite Earths.

According to ScreenRant, it is expected that the eighth season of Arrow continues its expanded universe. The series also set the stage for another possible spin-off with the flashforwards to Star City 2040where their children, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William, are seen picking up the baton of Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

However, The CW has not yet announced any new project. Until now, fans are focused on the last few episodes, with some theories pointing out that Oliver will die making a sacrifice to save the Arrowverso of an impending crisis.

While the details of the next season are kept secret, the showrunner Beth Schwartz revealed the title of the first episode, which will be called ‘Starling City’. As you will remember the fans, the town of Arrow was so called during the first three seasons, after which it was changed to Star City to honor Ray Palmer, who everyone thought died at the beginning of the fourth season. Arrow will come back with their latest episodes the next October 15.