Find out what Jamie Lynn Spears was not the meeting of Zoey 101

Without a doubt, Zoey 101 it was one of the series of Nickelodeon that were able to be placed in the taste of the youth audience. Eleven years after the completion of the showits protagonists held a meeting, but the great absence in this reunion was his starring Jamie Lynn Spears, but what was the reason for his absence?

Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews) Christopher Massey (Michael Barrett), Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) and Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez) shared through their social networks some photographs of the meeting where you can see the cast enjoying of an evening.

But the big absent in all the portraits was Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) who went to Instagram to apologize and reveal the real reason why he was not present at the reunion. The actress regretted to have lost the meeting, but also for being absent in the Face Time because she fell asleep.

“Not only I missed the meeting, but I also missed the Face Time, because I’m a failure and I fell asleep… thanks for the video and I hope to see you very soon”.

“Catching up with old memories”.

The actors and actresses also took the opportunity to sing the main theme of the series entitled “Follow Me,”.

“It was good to catch up. I miss you Jamie Lynn!”.

“This is my family. This is my childhood. This is the home that we create. Thank you. Zoey 101 #Zoey101 #Reboot #Reunion”.

Zoey 101 it was created by Dan Schneider (Drake & Josh; iCarly) and debuted on the screens of Nickelodeon in 2005. The story is focused on Zoey Brooks when you sign up at Pacific Coast Academy, there not only lives with his little brother, but you know another group of young people that creates a tight bond while facing the good and bad of adolescence. The show came to an end in 2008 after four seasons on the air and an Emmy nomination as Best children’s program.

Finally, and according to EWthis meeting could be only the start of the rumored reboot of the series, but until now has not confirmed anything. How would you like to return to the screens?