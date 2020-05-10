Evangeline Lilly returns to the television to nine years of Lost

Of the great list of performers that were part of the phenomenon
Evangeline Lilly
one of those things which he was able to continue his career with more success. The actress in that series he impersonated Kate, moved to the cinema and was part of major projects such as the trilogy
The Hobbit,
or assume the role of
Wasp in the Marvel universe
. But that did not prevent him from returning to the small screen when it came to the possibility of starring in an ambitious fiction.
The name of your new series is
Albedo
and this is a police of science fiction that is set in the future, in 150 years. Lilly will be the detective Vivien Coleman, who is in charge of finding out who murdered a scientist in a space base. But in the course of her research, she will be trapped on that ship next to the crew in charge, among whom is the murderer.
Albedo
you do not yet have a release date and will be issued in the united States through Vudu, a service
on demand
that seeks to compete in the market of the platforms
streaming
.
The comments posted are the sole responsibility of their authors and the consequences arising from them may be subject to legal sanctions. That user to include in his message any comments infringing the regulation will be removed and disabled to return to comment. Send a comment constitutes acceptance of Regulation.
To comment you have to log in with your user of THE NATION.
Descargá the application of THE NATION. It is fast and lightweight.