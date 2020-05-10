Evangeline Lilly returns to the television to nine years of Lost



Evangeline played Kate on Lost for six seasons Credit: File



Of the great list of performers that were part of the phenomenon

Lost



surely





Evangeline Lilly

one of those things which he was able to continue his career with more success. The actress in that series he impersonated Kate, moved to the cinema and was part of major projects such as the trilogy

The Hobbit,



or assume the role of

Wasp in the Marvel universe



. But that did not prevent him from returning to the small screen when it came to the possibility of starring in an ambitious fiction.

The name of your new series is

Albedo



and this is a police of science fiction that is set in the future, in 150 years. Lilly will be the detective Vivien Coleman, who is in charge of finding out who murdered a scientist in a space base. But in the course of her research, she will be trapped on that ship next to the crew in charge, among whom is the murderer.

Albedo



you do not yet have a release date and will be issued in the united States through Vudu, a service

on demand



that seeks to compete in the market of the platforms

streaming



.