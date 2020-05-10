Evangeline Lilly of “Lost” reveals its best-kept secrets

Maggie Heigy you are presented with the best-kept secrets of Evangeline Lillythe lovely actress that gave life to Kate Austen in the television series “Lost”only in Close-Up.

Nicole Evangeline Lilly

Nicole Evangeline Lilly is the full name of this beautiful canadian, born in the city of Alberta on August 3, 1979, using the name of Evangeline because it has more sound of film star.

Secret No. 1 | Not I wanted to be a movie star

Lilly wanted to be a movie starshe started in the entertainment world after being discovered by an agent walking in the street, who gave him the opportunity to appear in commercials and in programs such as Smallville.

This allowed the actress to pay for college, where I studied international relations and hoped to find a job focused on humanitarian causes and global development.

Secret No. 2 | a Thousand jobs before acting

Evangeline also worked for a long time as a waitress, supercargo of the airline company Royal Airlines and mechanic oil change mobile, even drove truck big rig in the winter, which allowed him to sustain his studies.

Secret No. 3 | “Lost”

His great opportunity came when a friend suggested him to audition for the character of Kate Austen in the series “Lost”, which was attended by about 75 women, but was Evangeline Lilly the one who got it.

However, and as with the paper secured, the actress faced a series of problems to get your work visa in the united Statesaccording to reports, it took 20 attempts to get it, and finally came to the location a day after we started the recordings.

The series was a great success, and although it was the first time Evangeline was on the screen, its interpretation, the catapulted him to international fame, however this was not to his liking and so after the six successful seasons of “Lost”, Evangeline decided to withdraw from the action.

Secret No. 4 | “The return to the screens”

Two years after his retirement from the screen, Peter Jackson he was offered a role in the first film in the “Hobbit”, thus giving another opportunity to the world of the show. This tape was followed “Ant-man and the Wasp”.

