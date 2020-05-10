Evangeline Lilly is shaved off the head, could follow in the footsteps of Britney Spears | Instagram

The actress Evangeline Lilly he shared on his Instagram how to cut and rapaba your hair the first thing you thought of was probably was in a crisis, as was Britney Spears.

Evangeline Lilly gave life to two important characters in both series as well as in film, the first Kate Austin in the series Lost and Hope Van Dine in Ant-Man.

Apparently he was quite happy and quiet to perform this action which is devoted to share detail to detail with their 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Despite his transformation, his fans could not stop commenting (4,948 thousand comments) that was still beautiful, that brings the look to behave.

Evangeline made two publications, the first two days ago where he shared four videos of fast playback that shows how to cut his hair and I was using the razorin the second publication only appears in a selfie with his entire head shaved.

The canadian actress he is 40 years old, not only is dedicated to the performance but that also is a writer in 2013 publició a children’s book called “The Squikerwonkers”the story is about a girl who has friends, quite unique, the Squikerwonkers.

“#homecute (swipe) Stop or keep going?? (For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers…you already know,” translation “#Casalinda(slide) do you Stop or continue? (For those of you that follow me on @thesquickerwonkers … you already know.

Lylli has not clarified whether your new hair cut is the occasion of a project on door however, in the description of the first publication seems to be that the reason for his new look in your account of Instagram “@thesquickerwonkers” as he mentioned in his Instagram.

Despite his new appearance, his fans supported his decision although some are not as expected, however while she is happy with the actions you perform do not see that there is no problem.

