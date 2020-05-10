Evangeline Lilly, in the drama “Happy Life”

Mexico city, Mexico. – Highland Film Group has announced that Ike Barinholtz (#SexPact) and the actress nominated for a Golden Globe, Evangeline Lilly (Avengers: Endgame) interpreted a couple of newly-weds in the future drama of the company, Happy Life.

The story follows the new mom Allison Beck (Lilly), who suspects that her husband is addicted to work, Eli (Barinholtz), has an affair with a star of Instagram. One mistake after another leads her to the arms of a younger man while struggling to accept the decisions of his life and the mother who aspires to be.

David Stassen (The Mindy Project) has written the script and will make his debut also behind the cameras to direct his first feature film. The own Stassen will produce the project, along with Barinholtz, after collaborating in Central Intelligence, The Path and Blockers. The work of principal photography will begin this summer.

The next project of Lilly will be Dreamland, suspense film directed by Nicholas Jarecki (The fraud) where they will also be Gary Oldman (The moment more dark) and Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name). For its part, Barinholtz will be in one of the episodes of The Twilight Zone, as well as the horror film from Craig Zobel, The Hunt, a premiere date for October of this same year.