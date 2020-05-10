Evan Rachel Woods gives controversial words about an accusation of abuse to Kobe Bryant

Drafting.

Through their social networks, the american actress Evan Rachel Wood sent a controversial message on the occasion of the death of the former basket player Kobe Bryant, in which he asked the society to remember him also as a sexual predator.

With a posting on Twitter which is already erased, Wood published the legend: “It is a tragedy what has happened. My heart is broken for the family Kobe. He was a sports hero. He was a rapist. And all these truths can exist at the same time”; with reference to a trial for sexual abuse that the athlete faced almost two decades ago.

Naturally, the words of Wood have brought a torrent of criticism on the part of the exalted community of fans of the late star, at least you have been criticized for their lack of sensitivity.

All this comes from the year 2003, Bryant was mixed up in an allegation of sexual abuse, exerted on the employee of a hotel in Colorado. The woman had in that time 19 years.

Despite the fact that apparently in the beginning it all started as a flirting each other and ended up with the girl agreeing to go to the room of Bryant, this denounced him for sexual abuse, resulting in a judgment extremely in the media.

Given that there is evidence such as physical injuries and traces of blood on the clothing of the alleged victim, the manner in which he proceeded the defense was unethical, for it revealed the identity of the complainant during the trial, appealed to the sexual reputation of the woman and ended with the trial coming to a millionaire agreement with a strict confidentiality clause.

Since then, after a public apology that was offered through a letter at a press conference, the case has been with an extreme secrecy and has even been the subject of censure to the latest dates, as it has been omitted in the counts biography of the former player; even to affect to a reporter from the daily american The Washington Postwho , according to information from the New York Times, was suspended for sharing in social media, a note to that effect.