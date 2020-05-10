Evan Rachel Wood discusses the last scene of the 2nd season of Westworld

MADRID, 25 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

Evan Rachel Wood, the actress who gives life to Pains in the award-winning series Westworld, said in an interview how difficult it had been to shoot the second season of the series and recalled some details about the shoot.

((WARNING: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

At the end of the second season, Dolores is killed to transfer your brain to the version host Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), the executive Director of the company Delos. The actress has revealed in an interview for Vulture, how they worked together to give life to ‘Charlores’.

“I think (Thompson) did a great job,” continued Wood, “I sent him recordings by the dialog, and then she solventó. But we were not making the scenes really together and I was playing a different character this season“.

“So when he learned that he “had to be me”, came and said: Wait, what have you been doing? (He laughs). And I was on plan: ‘Ah, well! Yes, I need to put the voice to it. So I just recorded it and she made it his own. It was good,” he recalls.

Without a doubt, fans of the series will have enough time to reflect on the second delivery and make their own theories because, still, there is no official date for the premiere of the next season of Westworld, which will be developed outside the park.