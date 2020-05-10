Evan Rachel Wood, disavowed a comment from Paris Hilton on Millie Bobby Brown



Evan Rachel Wood slammed a comment that Paris Hilton made in a posting by the actress of Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood



he expressed his repudiation to a comment that

Paris Hilton



made in a publication that

Millie Bobby Brown



shared on Tuesday, in which the star of

Stranger Things



appears portrayed with a

short dress



animal prints print.

“The same dress but in a different day,” wrote the young man of 15 years in the posting, on the Hilton, 38, said: “Burning”, and he accompanied his comment with an emoji of a double heart. Wood, 32, responded to the comment of the model, and businesswoman simply reminding him of the age of Brown: “15 years old”, she added.

Several fans agreed with Wood and considered the words of Hilton desapropiadas to the time you go to a boy his age.

The controversy increased with comments with different reflections. “My daughter is 15 years old and not dressed up as well. Nor has any friends that do it,” wrote one follower. “She says to me all the time that don’t want to grow up too fast and I think that is very rare in children today. They are children first’, and added this same user.

Others reacted in defense of Hilton, valuing that your comment was a joke. “Some of you have not seen

The Simple Life



and note,” suggested another follower.

What seems to be clear is that Wood has no qualms about expressing their opinions in social networks. Last week, the actress

Across the Universe



, which is now part of the jury of the Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences tweeted a number of its ideas regarding the next show of the Oscars and about how it will perform. He began by pointing out sarcastically how the nominees tend to be a repeat list of the same actors and actresses.

“What someone else is excited to see the same twelve people ever to be nominated for the awards this year?”, wrote the actress alongside an emoji smiling. The interpreter also had questioned previously the character of Jim Hopper in

The Stranger Things



played by David Harbour with the following reflection in the social network of the bird: “you must Never go out with a guy as the police #strangerthings. The extreme jealousy and the rages are violent are not flattering or sexy as the television makes you believe. That’s all,” he said. He then added: “Yes, I am aware that it is ‘just a show’ and that it is set ‘in the 80’, but that is exactly the point. It is just a show and this is a friendly reminder to not fall into this in real life”, posted.