Evan Rachel Wood, actress, singer, meets a 31-year

The face is angelic that portrays the now more empowered cyborg Dolores Abernathy in the series of HBO “Westworld” belongs to Evan Rachel Wood.

The actress, which meets today, 31 years old, is already a face well known among fans of the fantasy series and science fiction.

Actress and singer, born 7 September 1987 in North Carolina, Wood comes from a family of actors.

His father, Ira David Wood III is a writer and actor, and her mother, Sara Wood, is an actress.

You may be interested:

Both programs were 22 nominations, followed by the series of terror “Stranger Things” and the anthology “FEUD: Bette and Joan”,

Before her big break to stardom, thanks to the series of cable tv, Wood shared the big screen with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the ribbon of bruges “Practical Magic” (1998).

His first major experience in primary role was in the movie “Thirteen” (2003) with Holly Hunter, where it incarnated to a emproblemada teenager.

For this role she was nominated for a Golden globe as an actress in primary role.

He also acted as the character’s daughter Mickey Rourke in the dramatic film “The Wrestler”.

See:

This weekend takes place the awards of excellence in Film and Television and these productions are the most number of nominations have already the dress?

In 2017 she was nominated a second time for a Prize Emmy for his role as Dolores Abernathy in “Westworld”.

Wood also plays in a rock band, has spoken publicly about his sexual orientation and about the current situation related to the movement “Me Too”.

Visit our gallery to know more about Evan Rachel Wood