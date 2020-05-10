Emma Stone and Rosario Dawson reign at the premiere of ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

Actresses Emma Stone and Rosario Dawson reigned this Thursday 10 October 2019 on the red carpet prior to the premiere of ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’, the sequel ‘Zombieland‘(2009), which will come to the big screen next Friday 18 October 2019.

The film Regency Village Theater of Los Angeles (USA) hosted the official presentation of this comedy directed again by filmmaker Ruben Fleischer (‘Venom‘, 2018), and in which Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch join the quartet of protagonists that led to the success of ‘Zombieland’: Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin.

Considered as one of the stars of Hollywood with more style and elegance on the red carpet, Emma Stonewinner of the Oscar best actress for ‘La La Land’ (2016), shone with a blue dress and red finished off with a colourful belt and some gold shoes.

For its part, Rosario Dawson went to the premiere this Thursday, October 10, with a sober set of jacket dark blue stripes and with black pants.

The Latin artist also caught the attention of the photographers from the tabloids because she went to the premiere together Cory Booker, the partner of the actress and that is one of the democratic candidates for the White House in the presidential election of United States that will be held in November 2020.

‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ continuance of the wacky, wild and apocalyptic universe of ‘Zombieland‘and submits to Wichita (Emma Stone) and Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) living in couple, together with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have developed a particularly close relationship almost of father and daughter.

Things will become difficult for them when Wichita see problems in his relationship with Columbusand when the young Little Rock be raised to live with people of his generation, and aspire to something more than freedom.

The original film of ‘Zombieland’ became, ten years ago, in a blockbuster and in a tape of worship due to their fortunate and ingenious blend of the genre zombie with comedy’s most irreverent.