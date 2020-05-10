Emma Stone, a fun hunting zombies in the trailer of ‘Zombieland: kills and finishes off’

The comedy of terror Welcome to Zombieland it became a classic that was made with the audience award at the Sitges festival 2009. In it Woody Harrelson, Emma StoneJesse Eissenberg and Abigail Breslin were trying to survive in a world crowded with zombies. A film madcap and fun, whose history goes back ten years later with the same protagonists hunting the undead without losing an iota of humor.

The first trailer of the film, which reaches the Spanish cinemas the next October 25, the hand of Sony pictures, is a succession of hilarious images, some of them slowed, and a lot of action in the that Emma Stone and company loaded ammo and shoot right-handed and sinister against the enemy. In this advance will appear four mounted scooter strolling through the corridors of the White House and playing in the empty rooms that used to be the home of the Obama family.























The cast protagonist must fight against new types of zombies that have evolved since the first film, as well as new survivors human. But above all, they will have to face the problems of his wild and out of makeshift family in this sequel directed by Ruben Fleischer. Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, Avan Jogia, Thomas Middleditch and Luke Wilson closes the crazy deal.





