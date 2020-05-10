Emilia Clarke: who was the last couple in the real life of actress of Game of Thrones | Charlie McDowell | Kit Harington | Lily Collins | mdga | ATMP | Shows

Emilia Clarke is an actress that has earned the affection of the public thanks to his role in Game of Thrones, to the point that any developments in your love life and becomes trend around the world. And, even more, a day like today in that the ‘Mother of Dragons’ meets 33 years, the rumors re-grow in around who could fill the place in the fiction took Kit Harington.

But, what is particular in Clarke’s birthday and that this is related to some new revelation about your love life?

It happens that in October 2018, the young actress broke the hearts of many of his followers to reveal through his personal account of Instagram that maintained a loving relationship with the film director Charlie McDowellthough in a way as unusual as discreet: a photograph in the sea.

Despite the fact that in the post-initial of the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” only contained the silhouette of her and another person doing shadow on the sand on a beach the day of his birthday, the director and writer, famous for the film The One I Love it was a little less cautious, and hours later posted the same image but with the text “Happy birthday”, And”.

More than two months later, exactly on the 31st of December to celebrate the coming of a new year, Emilia Clarke confirmed his romance with the son of actor Malcolm McDowell, star of A Clockwork Orange (1971), through a second publication. This time the image was less graphic, but credit to her new beau enough to take for granted their relationship.

For those dates she was already an actress well-know and had even dismissed the role of Anastasia Steele, main character from 50 Shades of Greydue to no longer wanted to be pigeonholed in character naked in view of how difficult it was to shoot scenes of this court in Game of Thrones.

What it lasted, at least, more than the War of the Five Kings? Because the truth, no. And the rupture, nor did the public form that everyone would have expected. In February 2019, Charlie stopped to give like the photographs of Emilia in Instagram. Below we show the last picture which featured her approval in your feedwith date January 31.

The news about the end of the relationship came as quietly as the beginning of their love affair: no one knows how they met, when they started out or why they decided to separate. Precision was in the heart of Khaleesi.

Not too long ago, it was announced that the couple took bearings separated due to adjusted their agendas. According to rumors, was the actress who put the final point in the romance, and this can be a glimpse then of the comment that Charlie left in his Twitter account when asked for the topic: “That was not my decision.”

In August of this year, Charlie turned the page and showing that the formula had been pleasant, he was the protagonist of another revelation love via Instagram, when the actress Lily Collins of the film Rules Don’t Apply confirmed the relationship via a post with the title “you Always support it”.

Both were again seen in the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday afternoon. The actress of 30 years, who has been in the French capital to shoot scenes for his next movie Emily In Paris, seemed very much in love with the ex-boyfriend of Emilia Clarke while they held hands during their walk through the terminal.

Does Charlie McDowell went out with the partner of Joaquin Phoenix?

So it is. The film director had a long romance with the actress in new york Rooney Marawho is the current girlfriend of the man who incarnated the fearsome Joker: Joaquin Phoenix.

The love story between Charlie McDowell and the actress had started in 2013 and after long four years, decided to put an end to this sentimental link in 2017.

