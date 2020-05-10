Elle Fanning runs that are peeling to get to a “première” in this video game for Miu Miu

Miu Miu and the american actress Elle Fanning have joined forces in a video game inspired by the era of 8-bit in which the interpreter runs in time to get to a “première”.

What is a fan of the video game aesthetic retro (those inspired by the era of 8-bit)? Do you need to decompress and be free even just for a while of the routine more tedious? If so, you’ll love “Become a Miu-vie Star”, a happy diversion in which converge the talents of the american actress Elle Fanning and the signature Italian fashion Miu Miu.

In “Become a Miu-vie Star” a pixelated Elle Fanning (in the style of the video game 8-bit) runs wild, and adorned with a gauzy white dress in time to get to the “premiere” of a movie.

While the good of Elle gives briosas strides so as not to miss the premiere to which she has been invited and in which there seems to be also doomed to step on all the light bulbs, the interpreter collects jars of Miu Miu Twist Eau de Toilette.

Behind the new video game of Miu Miu is Stink Studios Paristhat was a signatory to the project “Be The First Woman on the Mium”, in which She made a foray into outer space.

Both “Become a Miu-vie Star” as “to Be The First Woman on the Mium” look in the mirror spot starred the past year by Elle Fanning for Miu Miu and full of word games with the name of the brand transalpine (which takes root, by the way, the nickname of founder Miuccia Prada).

