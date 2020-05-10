Born in England in 1989, Lily Collins has had to grow up with that being the daughter of a star since he came into the world. It would not be until they had ten years ago, when the daughter of Phil Collins made his debut in the show business lending his voice to one of the classic Disney ‘Tarzan’.

Degree in broadcast journalism, it would not be until 2009 when actually he began his career as a performer, becoming the daughter of Sandra Bullock in ‘The Blind Side’. Two years later, he appeared with a secondary role in ‘The hit man of God’.

Star pop-up

The same year of his debut film, Collins was already beginning to combine the film with the televisionsince it is also coming to the small screen with a role for two chapters in ‘Feeling of living: The new generation’. Since then it seems that yours is going to be a career unstoppable, which would be followed very closely, you can sure that Lily Collins will give much to talk about in the next few years.

Don’t lose sight of Lily Collins

1 ‘Hunters of Shadows: City of bones’ 2 ‘Love, Rosie’

A year later, we saw Lily Collins in ‘Love, Rosie’, a romantic comedy that here is called ‘unexpected love’. Directed by Christian Ditter, it was Rosie, a girl from Dublin who has always maintained a close relationship with Alex (Sam Claflin), with whom he had made a promise to go together to the university. The day he decides to tell her that you have been admitted to Harvard, she should tell her that is has been pregnant during a torrid encounter with another partner, the start of a history in which the values of friendship and love melt into one. Love, Rosie in eCartelera 3 ‘The last tycoon’

Produced by Amazon Prime Video, in 2017 saw the light ‘The last tycoon’, a series which adapted a novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Over nine episodes, in it, Collins played Celia Brady, the daughter in the fiction of Kelsey Grammer, the head Monroe Stahr, a character played by Matt Bomer and against whom he had to fight this to become a hollow in the industry of Hollywood in the thirties of the last century. 4 ‘The exception to the rule’

In 2016, Warren Beatty chips at Lily Collins as the main protagonist of the failed romantic drama called ‘The exception to the rule’. Nominated for the Best Actress in Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes for his performance, Collins was the most outstanding thing in this story that carried the viewer to the Hollywood of 1958, in which you’ll fall in love, Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich), the driver of his boss, who is none other than Howard Hughes, played by the Beatty. The exception to the rule in eCartelera 5 ‘Okja’

Premiered in 2017 and causing some stir due to its nature of production for the streaming, and that would open up the debate about the films that could compete or not in Cannes, ‘Okja’ could be understood as the pamphlet ecologist, Bong Joon-ho. In it, we could see Collins as a Network, an activist for the rights of animals and one of the members of the liberation front, animal. Okja in eCartelera 6 ‘To the bone’

Written and directed by Marti Noxon, in 2017, Lily Collins was present in ‘To the bone’ with Keanu Reeves. Presented at Sundance and subsequently acquired by Netflix so that was part of their catalog, in it the actress gave life to Ellen, a young anorexic that will be entered in a center that stimulates relationships between inmates who have different eating disorders. Until the bones in eCartelera 8 ‘Extremely cruel, wicked and perverse’

Joe Berlinguer (‘The book of shadows’) has been the director who has brought to the screen the memories of Elizabeth Kendall, who was the bride of the ruthless serial killer Ted Bundy. From the point of view of it, who plays Collins in a role that seems to be entirely made-to-measureknow the history of one of the psychopaths most infamous in the history of the united States, who is in charge of interpreting (and with the intention of disposing of it once and for all of your facet of guy Disney) Zac Efron, who will not be everything ‘Extremely cruel, wicked and perverse’ that announces the title, which can be seen on Netflix. Extremely cruel, evil and wicked in eCartelera 9 ‘Tolkien’

It seems that Lily Collins is not left to combine his roles in film and television in a strange mixture that goes between leading roles and secondary in which there is more than the romantic interest of the protagonist. On this occasion, its task is to be Edith Bratt, the great love in the life of J. R. R. Tolkien in ‘Tolkien’, the biopic starring Nicholas Hoult and that has led Dome Karukoski. Tolkien in eCartelera 10 Future

For the moment, the career of Collins seems to be well underway, as there are already several projects have on the table. From starring the series ‘Emily in Paris’, directed by Darren Star and that will be a girl from the american midwest that began to work in Paris for the marketing department of a major firm. To ‘Halo of Stars’ and ‘Inheritance’, movies directed by Anthony Lucero and Vaughn Stein, respectively, and are located in the phase of post-production. In addition, the actress has signed to be the main protagonist alongside Jack O’connell in ‘The Cradle’, comedy thriller directed by Hope Dickson Leach, adapting his own novel.

Despite having debuted in 2009, it would not be until 2012 when the actress would begin to taste the true sweetness of success, because that would be the year in which you would get in the skin of the main character of ‘snow White (Mirror Mirror)’. Up to now, and counting a nomination for the Golden Globe, the trajectory of Collins is still shaping, but if there is something that is clear is the fact that we are faced with an emerging talent that has managed to shed the label of “daughter” to have her own niche in Hollywood.