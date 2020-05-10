Dona D’errico, actress of Baywatch, to his 51 years, was surprised by her statuesque body

6 December, 2019 20:21

The lifeguard of Baywatch attended a gala where he impacted everyone with his monumental body at the age of 51.

Donna D’errico appeared for the last time in Baywatch in 1998. After leaving the excess and after several years of low-profile reappeared with a surprising figure.

What is the life of the protagonists of 'Baywatch', to 30 years for the premiere of the series

Baywatch it was one of the series most iconic of the 90s. The program was created by David Hasselhoff, had 11 seasons and launched the famous stars such as Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. However, he does not know much was in the spectacular Dona DErrico.

D’errico showed her statuesque body in the iconic red suit during 2 years (1996 to 1998) when she played Donna Marco, a lifeguard on the beaches of Malibu. At the end of the show he acted in some independent films and is married with rocker Nikki Sixx of the band Motley Crue, who he divorced in 2007.

The famous reappeared Thursday at the fundraising gala for Babes For Boobs at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles and hit you all with a physicist who seems to be unaware of the passage of time. At 51 years old she looks like 27 when he made his first cover of Playboy.

The actress wore a dress of white lace with the back uncovered and a pronounced cleavage. The same had long sleeves and transparencies. To complete the look, the ex-bath chose a clutch with crystals. Regarding the hair and make-up, Donna opted for shadow nudes that do not compete with their tanned skin and wear loose their mane natural.

The girl Playboy posed for photographers and did some jokes about your tanned skin and your bust.

The stars of “Baywatch” gathered to celebrate the 30 anniversary of the premiere of the series

