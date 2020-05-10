Do you meet Betty and Archie? The drama of the Barchie has not yet finished

The season 4 of the Riverdale rekindled the romance between Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), also known as Barchie. The childhood friends and next-door neighbors were deceived by their loved ones, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). However, the drama teen closed the relationship, and things returned to the status quo for the end of the season. But, is there hope that Betty and Archie are reunited in the season 5 of Riverdale? According to creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there is still much to unravel when you return the series to The CW.

What happened to Betty and Archie in season 4 of “Riverdale”?

In Riverdale, season 4, episode 17, titled “Wicked Little Town”, Betty and Archie kissed each other after discussing with Jughead and Veronica, respectively. Of course, the kiss could have been something unique. But it was not so. The program even gave a flashback of the relationship of Archie and Betty over the years, leading to the possibility of a new couple of end of game.

For the next episode, entitled “Lynchian”, Betty and Archie received most of the flashbacks. The spectators saw the first day that Betty fell in love with Archie. That said, both parties were confused about their feelings. The couple admitted that they could not stop thinking about the one in the other. But also were in love with Jughead and Veronica.

Later, Archie played a song that he wrote for Betty, and she stopped him. Betty realized that she leaned on Archie because he was safe, and the future was uncertain. She also didn’t want to hurt Jughead and Veronica. Archie agreed. Then the couple finished it.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases of what happens to Betty and Archie in season 5 of “Riverdale”

As mentioned, the relationships of the Four Central returned to the status quo at the end of the season 4 of Riverdale. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa suggested that the story of Betty and Archie has not yet finished.

“You know, coming out of the episode (418) last week, where Betty says, “whatever it Is, we have to stop”. I think that when you come out of that episode we saw that Betty felt very well re-commit and join Jughead, “ said the showrunner. “But Archie felt a little at sea after that, Betty said, ‘stop this.’”

He continued: “So I think that in terms of the Barchie, I think we’re going to follow these two paths. In a certain way, that link between Betty and Archie confirmed the love of Betty for Jughead, and returned to confirm that Archie is a little confused about what you want in this moment. “

Aguirre-Sacasa also confirmed that the team will make the history of Barchie “pretty hard” in the first three episodes of season 5 of Riverdale. As you may already know, the fourth season was disrupted due to the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). So now, the stories remaining will be developed at the start of next season.

“You know, Jughead has not heard. Veronica has not heard, “ said Aguirre-Sacasa. “We know that, somehow, led Betty to assess really to Jughead. And with Archie, we’re not quite sure what made him that appointment emotional with Betty, but I can tell you that it will produce huge, huge shock waves “.

Later, he added: “I Think that in the long run, will be a decisive moment for, in reality, the four, so I’m excited for people to see what follows”.

What to expect from Veronica and Archie as well as Jughead and Betty in season 5 of “Riverdale”

Still speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa joked about what will happen with Jughead and Betty, as well as with Veronica and Archie in season 5 of Riverdale. But, ultimately, it seems that some truths are about to come out.

The showrunner explained that Jughead and Betty will continue to be immersed in the mystery of the video. But Bughead will have to be taken seriously in what is to come after high school.

“Before graduation, they are going to have a conversation very, very big about their future,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “As they go to different schools, have a conversation very large and hard before.”

Meanwhile, the episode of graduation will shake things up for Veronica and Archie. And may or may not have something to do with the song that Archie wrote to Betty in the fourth season.

“Many things go into the prom,” said Aguirre-Sacasa. “You know, we have not heard or seen the last song that Archie wrote to Betty, and just at this point where you should be celebrating it all, many things happen. It is quite dramatic what happens in the prom with Varchie “.

Then, in an interview separate with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes also expressed his concern for Veronica and Archie in the future.

“I’m definitely nervous to see how it reacts to the audience when Veronica learns, if he learns,” said Mendes.

