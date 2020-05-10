Daniel Dae Kim, actor, ‘Lost’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’, confirms that it has coronavirus with this hopeful message

Daniel Dae Kim, actor source in south korea is very well known throughout the world thanks to his roles in series such as ‘Lost’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O, is one of the last performers to confirm its positive for coronavirus.

As well, the actor wanted to inform of their status by using its official account of Instagram, trying to send a message of peace to all his followers.

“My experience in fighting the coronavirus. Hi all, yesterday I was diagnosed of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It seems that I’ll be fine, but I want to share my experience with you with the hope that you might find informative and useful. I hope that all of you are well, calm and above all, healthy.”

The list of Hollywood actors is increasingly long, and all seem to have received the message of the importance of seclusion in the house carrying out the social isolation. Even so, there are exceptions, and draws the attention statements like Evangeline Lillythat precisely was the companion of Daniel Dae Kim on ‘Lost’, which has stated that it will not do quarantine because they do not want to lose his freedom.

