Dangerous lies: The film that overtook Extraction on Netflix

What happened?

Extraction (Rescue Mission) it became one of the films most successful of Netflix, which even led to the confirmation of a second part of the film starring Chris Hemsworth. However, there was another tape that the dethroned during the weekend and became the most popular: Dangerous Lies.

The production directed by Michael Scott it is a thriller suspense starring Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher.

What is this about?

The story revolves around Katie, who unexpectedly inherits a fortune from one of the elders in my care. The situation leads her to move with her husband to a mansion full of mysteries and moneywhile in parallel are investigated by the police.

With this argument, the history beat Extractionthat was in the second position of the top-10 of the united States, while in Chile it occupies the site 10 and Dangerous lies the 6 of the most watched content.

“I love it that a movie in streaming, because really I see it as a movie that has a mood-specific. It is something that you can watch with your family or your partnerso it really fits in a relay platform,” said Camila Mendes to The Hollywood Reporter.

