Critics’ Choice Awards 2018: Olivia Munn will be the host of the event

In the midst of a campaign that promotes gender equality and the fight against sexual harassment in the movie industry and television, the organizers of the Critics’ Choice Awards confirmed that the host for the ceremony this evening, will be the actress Olivia Munn.

She was part of the group of actresses that helped to reveal cases of sexual abuse and harassment that surround both industries, by revealing that it suffered one of these episodes in the hands of director Brett Ratner.

In addition, Olivia is one of the promoters of the reforms that seek to protect Hollywood this type of acts. According to the Joey Berlin, president of the Critics association, broadcast Film, her career and her activism made her the ideal figure to lead the awards ceremony.

Precisely, it will replace the actor T. J. Miller, who was separated from the event after being accused of sexually assault a woman when I was in college.