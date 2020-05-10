Christina Aguilera will participate in the live-action Mulan | Scenario

The singer Christina Aguilera surprised his fans by revealing that it will have a participation in the new film of Disney, Mulan.

“This year comes from the movie Mulan. Have to go to see her. I recorded a new version of Reflection,” said the artist in the middle of his show in Las Vegas.

Reflection was one of the songs from the animated version of the film released in 1998.

According to international media there are rumors that the singer recorded other new tracks for this new version. In the same presentation that Aguilera confirmed that she recorded the success, he said that he recorded “new material”.