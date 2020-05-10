Christina Aguilera announces new music video | Music

That the news of Christina Aguilera occupy the present, it is always good news and today, their fans are in for a treat. Although most will still be morning, that is when they can finally enjoy a surprise that the great pop diva has prepared: a new video clip.

It is, nothing more and nothing less than that, the clip of the theme Fall On Methe collaboration which was presented in November of last year of the hand of A Great Big World and with that dazzled in the last ceremony of the American Music Awards. A ballad with love as the central theme, be it in the way that it is. A collaboration applauded, though perhaps not always functioned in the way they expected, will have to see if the video is the last push higher and higher to this ode to the romanticism. What is not in doubt is that the alliance between the artists, yes it is, because, it is worth remembering that Christina Aguilera and Great Big World presented in the year 2013 the song Say Something, another breathtaking romantic ballad that, to this day, sum of 480 million views on YouTube. Yes, everything points to that, on this occasion, the video will not have anything to do with the already previously made and that, now, it will be much more fresh and bright.

For the moment, the only clues we have are some images of the set of the shoot itself Christina Aguilera has shown, that it can be seen that the aesthetic could not be more romantic. As if the images filled with pastel colors have been taken directly from a fairy tale and she was a princess dressed in white and surrounded by almond flowers. Yes, the piano, a must in this song, it’s not going to lose prominence in the video. With all of these ingredients by half, all indications are that it’s going to be one of the releases star for the next Valentine’s day.

Will have to wait until tomorrow to see if, several years later, the chemistry between them continues to be at flower of skin also in image format, because, in the musical, it is clear that yes. Not even your own Demi Lovato has been able to hide his excitement about these images. What seems is that Christina is going through a very mystical, judging by the images of Fall On Me and for the comment so intriguing that he shared with Rosalia. We’ll see if plasma all these feelings in his new project.